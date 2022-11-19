Halle Berry Reveals Shaved Head, “This Is How the Haircut Started”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Oscar Award winner Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Catwoman) is often on social media. When she shared the video below, revealing the side of her head which has been shaved with an intricated design, she wrote: “how it started vs how it’s going.”

Berry’s famous friends and fans love the new look. Former TV talk show host Arsenio Hall replied: “Bang!” Selma Blair replied: “Oh yes!” And Jamie Foxx dropped a series of fire emojis.

Above is Berry with her celebrity hair stylist, Sara Seward, who is also the founder of Enuf Period, a company that makes CBD suppositories to help with menopause symptoms, among other things.

Get ready to see more of Berry: she’s been filming the upcoming action thriller movie Our Man from Jersey with Mark Wahlberg and J.K. Simmons (set photos above).