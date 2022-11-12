‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Doctor Falls for Fading Hollywood Star in ‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’ Lifetime Movie

Before Hollywood movie star Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner (m. 2005) and Jennifer Lopez (m. 2020), he played a newly released from prison ex-con in the 2000 action crime thriller Reindeer Games with Charlize Theron (who played his pen pal prison girlfriend).

The new Lifetime holiday movie Reindeer Games Homecoming is nothing like the Affleck/Theron film. The protagonist of Reindeer Games Homecoming is “brilliant, competitive, crossword puzzle loving Biology teacher” MacKenzie Graves (Sarah Drew). Watch trailer below.

In Reindeer Games Homecoming, after the death of her father, MacKenzie decides to take over her dad’s tradition of hosting the local fundraising event, The Reindeer Games, in their small Vermont town.

Her charitable efforts take a turn (for the better) when she reunites with her high school crush Chase Weston (Justin Bruening), now “a fading Hollywood star,” who competes in the games.

Actress Sarah Drew is best known for her role as Dr. April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy. Reindeer Games Homecoming is her debut as a screenwriter. In real life, Drew is married to her husband of 20 years, Professor Peter Lanfer.

Reindeer Games Homecoming premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 12 at 8 pm ET.