Gillian Anderson Stuns in Gorgeous Dark Denim Dress With Pockets and “Prettiest Hair”

by in Culture | November 9, 2022

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson, Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star Gillian Anderson is best known for her long running role as Dana Scully in the sci-fi series The X Files. She now stars in the series The First Lady as Eleanor Roosevelt with Michelle Pfeiffer (Betty Ford) and Viola Davis (Michelle Obama), among others.

For the Season 5 premiere of Netflix’s The Crown (Anderson starred in the first season as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher), Anderson turned heads in a stunning, sleeveless and pleated, dark denim gown (by UK designer Chloe) with small celestial-shaped holes and brass rivets and… pockets.

One fan described Anderson in the dress and up-do as a “beautiful angel with the prettiest hair and most radiant smile.”

Get ready to see more of Anderson: she appears next on the big screen in The Pale Blue Eye with Christian Bale. Set in 1830, Bale plays a detective investigating the murder of a West Point cadet who enlists one of the cadets (a young man later known as Edgar Allan Poe) to help him unravel the case. In theaters January 6, 2023.

