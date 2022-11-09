Gillian Anderson Stuns in Gorgeous Dark Denim Dress With Pockets and “Prettiest Hair”

Hollywood star Gillian Anderson is best known for her long running role as Dana Scully in the sci-fi series The X Files. She now stars in the series The First Lady as Eleanor Roosevelt with Michelle Pfeiffer (Betty Ford) and Viola Davis (Michelle Obama), among others.

For the Season 5 premiere of Netflix’s The Crown (Anderson starred in the first season as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher), Anderson turned heads in a stunning, sleeveless and pleated, dark denim gown (by UK designer Chloe) with small celestial-shaped holes and brass rivets and… pockets.

One fan described Anderson in the dress and up-do as a “beautiful angel with the prettiest hair and most radiant smile.”

Get ready to see more of Anderson: she appears next on the big screen in The Pale Blue Eye with Christian Bale. Set in 1830, Bale plays a detective investigating the murder of a West Point cadet who enlists one of the cadets (a young man later known as Edgar Allan Poe) to help him unravel the case. In theaters January 6, 2023.