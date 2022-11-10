On the Young Sheldon episode ‘A Tougher Nut and a Note on File,’ while Sheldon’s (Iain Hermitage) search for a comic book leads him to a breakthrough, Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his expecting ex-girlfriend Mandy (Emily Osment) have an uncomfortable first encounter with her parents, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones, The Good Doctor).

As seen in the sneak peek video below, Georgie thinks he’s got a handle on Mandy’s father but her mother is “a tougher nut to crack.” And then Georgie makes the “stupid” mistake of telling Mandy that her mother reminds him of Mandy.

Comedy fans are psyched about Will Sasso joining the sitcom. He got his big break on the hilarious sketch comedy series MADtv. Sometimes all he had to do was just stand still to get a laugh. Watch Sasso and guest star Carmen Electra in the 1997 video below.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on CBS, right before Ghosts at 8:30 pm, So Help Me Todd at 9 pm and CSI: Vegas at 10 pm.