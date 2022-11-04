George Lopez Gives TikTok Star Brice Gonzalez Big Break on ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’

Stand-up comedian George Lopez is back on primetime TV. In the NBC sitcom pilot Lopez vs. Lopez, George (Lopez) teaches his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez how to handle a difficult client at work “the Lopez way.”

George plays “a working-class, old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time.”

When George Lopez shared the sneak peek video above, many of the comments mentioned the actor Brice Gonzales who’s playing Mayan’s son, Chance. As one fan replied: “I’m so excited to see you on tv again. And especially Brice! A young star!”

The 6-year-old became famous from his lip syncing TikTok videos with his real-life dad, as seen above and below.

Lopez vs. Lopez airs Fridays at 8 pm ET on NBC, right before Season 3 of Young Rock starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at 8:30 pm, and Dateline at 9 pm.