Freddie Prinze Jr. Wears Combat Boots to ‘She’s All that Reunion’ With Rachel Leigh Cook

When not spending time with his wife, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (Cruel Intentions, Scooby-Doo, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Freddie Prinze Jr. is promoting his new Netflix holiday movie, Christmas With You.

The protagonist is a struggling pop star (Aimee Garcia) who leaves New York City and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love with a single dad music teacher (Prinze).

For the Netflix premiere of Christmas With You, Prinze reunited with his former movie co-star Rachel Leigh Cook.

As seen above, while Cook dazzled in a gorgeous red mini dress, Prinze rocked a casual chic look with a pair of brown leather combat boots, jogger pants and zip-up hoodie.

Prinze and Cook starred in the 1999 cult classic teen romcom She’s All That. Prinze played Zack, a popular boy who boasts he could make any girl at his high school popular including Laney (Cook). It’s a modern twist on My Fair Lady.

She’s All That is chock-full of rising stars including Usher, Gabrielle Union, Kieran Culkin, Anna Paquin, the late Paul Walker, and even Sarah Michelle Gellar appears briefly on the screen, among other celebrities.

Get ready to see more of Rachel Leigh Cook: her next film is A Tourist’s Guide to Love, in which she plays a career woman whom, after an unexpected breakup, travels to Vietnam, where she falls for her Vietnamese tour guide.