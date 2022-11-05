Frankie Muniz Tries Dangerous Magic Trick, Taps Dennis Rodman to Babysit

Get ready to see a lot more of former child star Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle, Agent Cody Banks). He’s working on dispelling the internet rumor that he’s dead, as seen on MTV’s The Surreal Life video below.

Frankie will appear next on TV on the new CW series Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars. He and Olympian hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones will perform a seemingly dangerous trick in front of the master of illusion himself, Criss Angel.

The 36-year-old Muniz will also appear in the upcoming action/western movie, Hot Bath an’ a Stiff Drink 2. It’s about twin brothers (one a Marshal, one an outlaw) who team up against “a hardened killer bent on revenge in the old west.” Frankie plays Deputy Allister Jenkins.

When not on a TV or movie set, Frankie spends time at home with his wife, new baby, and NBA legend Dennis Rodman. When Frankie shared the family photo above with his Surreal Life co-star Rodman, Frankie wrote: “Mauz got to meet Uncle Dennis today. Just happy to have a babysitter we can trust in the future!”

Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars airs Saturdays at 8 pm ET on The CW, right before World’s Funniest Animals at 9 pm.