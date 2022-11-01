Emmy Rossum, Zosia Mamet Stun In Shirtless Suit Vests, ‘Cult Status’

When Hollywood star Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant, Girls) attended the premiere of Meet Cute, starring her best friend Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson, she rocked a black cropped suit vest (sans shirt).

Actress Emmy Rossum (Shameless) wore a similar vest ensemble by the same New York designer, Daniella Kallmeyer, below.

Vogue magazine describes Kallmeyer as “the best women’s suit designer you’ve never heard of,” and claims she has now reached “cult status.”

The shirtless vest (which comes in several different colors) can also work with a pencil skirt as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Rossum: she stars in the Peacock biographical drama Angelyne.