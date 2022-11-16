Emma Stone Gets “Funny Dirty” With Mark Ruffalo in ‘Poor Things’

Hollywood star Emma Stone is known for her diverse roles in movies including Cruella (Estella/Cruella), La La Land (Mia), The Help (Skeeter) and Easy A (Olive), among others.

Her next project, Poor Things, is set in Victorian times. She plays Belle Baxter, “a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.” A female Frankenstein’s monster who is beautiful and sexy and… wait for it… smart.

Willem Dafoe (Platoon, Wild at Heart, Spider-Man) plays Dr. Godwin Baxter. Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, The Avengers, Hulk) plays Duncan Wedderburn, with whom Belle “lives in sin.” Belle (Stone) “proves to be entirely too much for even a rake like Wedderburn, reducing him to quite a quivering, god-fearing mass.”

Poor Things is a reunion for Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos. Stone was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 2018 Lanthimos film The Favourite (with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman).

Poor Things is based on the 1992 novel of the same title by Scottish writer Alasdair Gray. The London Review of Books described Poor Things as “a magnificently brisk, funny, dirty, brainy book.”

Publisher’s Weekly wrote of Gray’s novel: “This work of inspired lunacy effectively skewers class snobbery, British imperialism, prudishness and the tenets of received wisdom.”

Get ready to see more of Stone: she’s also getting ready to film Cruella 2.