Emma Kenney and Nicola Beckham Wear Matching Shirts Adopting Dogs in LA

On The Conners episode ‘Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries,’ while Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) must come to terms with her mother, Beverly, becoming ill, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is on the job hunt which proves to be more difficult than anticipated.

Above: l-r: Metcalf, Ferguson, Goranson, Gilbert, Goodman (ABC/Eric McCandless)

As seen above, Darlene’s resume become a family affair among her sister Becky (Lecy Goranson) and kids including daughter Harris (Emma Kenney), who rocks a cute black cardigan with embroidered cherries on the couch.

Above: Ames McNamara, Emma Kenney on The Conners (ABC/Eric McCandless)

When not filming The Conners, Emma Kenney is working to protect animal rights.

As seen above, Kenney and Nicola Peltz Beckham (wife of Brooklyn, daughter-in-law of soccer legend David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham) wore matching t-shirts at their first dog adoption event in Los Angeles.

Above is Kenney with her “son” Prince. Kenney captioned the pic: “He’s not old enough for Instagram yet.”

