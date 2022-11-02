Elle Fanning Teases Video Gamers “Who Am I?” With Taylor Swift Director

Hollywood movie star Elle Fanning is known for her roles on popular series including The Great (Catherine), and The Girl From Plainville (Michelle Carter), and in films including Maleficent, We Bought a Zoo, Daddy Day Care, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, among others.

When not turning heads on the red carpet (see above), Fanning is promoting the new work of Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, creator of the Metal Gear series. When she shared the stunning image below with the question “Who Am I?” running across it, not many of her moviegoing fans made a guess.

Check out Fanning at work on the game below. As one Kojima fan replied: “Whatever this is, I know I’m going to love it.”

Hideo Kojima is also working with musician/filmmaker Woodkid on the Who Am I? project. The French music video director is known for directing Katy Perry‘s “Teenage Dream”, Taylor Swift‘s “Back to December”, Lana Del Rey‘s “Born to Die,” and Harry Styles’s “Sign of the Times,” among others. That’s Kojima and Woodkid (right) below.

Elle and Woodkid have worked together before. As seen in the photo below at the Montreal Jazz Festival.

Kojima Productions and Woodkid also collaborated on the Death Stranding video game starring The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and Maks Mikkelsen.