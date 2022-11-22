‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Suits Up With ‘Black Widow’ Taskmaster

Hollywood movie star Charlie Cox is best known for his role as blind lawyer Matthew Murdoch (aka Daredevil) in the Marvel Studios Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, in the Netflix series Daredevil, and in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Get ready to see more of Cox as Daredevil: he’s reprising the role for the upcoming series Echo and the highly anticipated series Daredevil: Born Again, both with co-star Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

In the upcoming Netflix action thriller series Treason, Cox wears a different, more traditional kind of suit (see below).

He plays the protagonist, a M16 agent who crosses dangerous paths with a Russian spy (Olga Kurylenko, Antonia aka Taskmaster in Black Widow) with whom he shares a complicated past. Oona Chaplin plays Cox’s wife.

Treason premieres on Netflix on December 16.