Danica McKellar Flies High at New Country Home, “Cat’s Out of the Bag”

Hollywood star Danica McKellar is known for her iconic role as “the girl next door” Winnie Cooper in the popular family sitcom The Wonder Years. As an adult, she’s become a star in dozens of TV movies for Hallmark Channel including the Matchmaker Mysteries franchise.

McKellar recently announced that she’s leaving Hallmark Channel and making movies exclusively with GA Media (Great American Media), as did fellow former child star Candace Cameron Bure (Full House, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries).

Bure said of her new partnership: “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch.”

It’s been a big year for McKellar. As seen above, the California native announced that she and her family have moved to rural Tennessee. She writes: “Cat’s out of the bag: We’ve moved from LA to rural Tennessee!! Yep, my Christmas movie characters are definitely rubbing off on me. 😅 Big city life traded in for the country! 😋” Swipe photo above to see Danica’s impressive mid-air split on the trampoline in the backyard.

Danica’s Instagram fans are going to miss her beach bikini pics from the West Coast as seen above and below.

Get ready to see more of McKellar: she stars in the upcoming holiday movie Christmas at the Drive-In, which premieres Friday, November 25th.