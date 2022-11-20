Cristiano Ronaldo Plays Leo Messi In Instant Classic Photo — World Cup Fans Salivate

Superstar striker of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating the beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by sharing an exceptional double portrait of a chess game photographed by renowned lens genius Annie Leibovitz.

The players contemplating their moves? It’s a stylized shot of Ronaldo and one Leo Messi, the Argentina superstar and Ronaldo rival who is part of the two-man-only discussion about the very best footballers in the world. It’s Messi and Ronaldo — and then everybody else.

Whether that’s true or not anymore — that Messi and Ronaldo are alone at the top, it has been the case for a long time. Now the 2022 World Cup is about to put the duo to a fresh new test — will they emerge on top again?

In soccer comparisons, it is all but impossible to claim either Messi or Ronaldo is the GOAT — so close are they in statistical analysis and accomplishment.

Perhaps it will be decided on the chess board instead of the soccer pitch? As nearly everyone is saying, this is among the most iconic photos of all time — and it’s fresh out of the camera. “What a picture,” says Virat Kohli. “This is too much for the internet to handle,” says Mark Angel.

The photo shoot was for Louis Vuitton, the luxury goods purveyor. But it was really for soccer fans around the world.