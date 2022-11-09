Ciara Drops “Life Bars” in Peek-a-Boo Bikini on the Beach, “Ciara Is Cussing!”

When not on a stage or with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and their kids, triple threat Ciara is often at the beach. As seen in the video below, the 37-year-old mother of three rocks a black peek-a-bikini with gold lion head medallions which match her stacks of gold bangle bracelets. (The bikini is by Monica Hansen and its called “rich and fab.”)

Watch and listen to Ciara rap the “life bars” that her girl GloRilla added to her remix of Better Thangs.

Fans are going wild for the video and hearing Ciara swearing. As one writes: “Not you cussing 😂 I love it!” and another “Oh Ciara is cussing cussing lol.”

Other fans can’t get over the fact that Ciara is singing and simultaneously driving a golf cart onto the beach: “You ain’t have to hit us with the slow creep to the beach tho 😂😂 that’s the life bar!!”

Get ready to see more of Ciara: she will appear next on the big screen in The Color Purple, based on the Broadway musical which was based on Alice Walker‘s novel of the same title (and Steven Spielberg’s movie starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg).

Ciara is playing the adult role of Nettie (Halle Bailey is playing the younger role). Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson co-star. The Color Purple is scheduled for a December 20, 2023 release.