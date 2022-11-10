Christopher Meloni, 61, Gets “Ok Boomer-ed” on Law & Order Organized Crime, “So Funny”

On the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode ‘All That Glitters,’ the task force goes undercover to bust a jewelry operation, but they soon realize it isn’t just smuggling gold.

An unexpected guest from Elliott Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) past — Tia Leonetti (Ayelet Zurer) arrives to help take the operation down. As seen in the sneak peek video below, Stabler says he knows her and trusts her but then grills her about why she’s in the States. Watch trailer below.

When NBC revealed the second sneak peek video below, it captioned it: “Jet just ok boomer-ed Stabler.” Law & Order fans are loving the clip. As on wrote: “That was so funny.” Another chimed in: “I love Jet!” The 20-something detective is played by Ainsley Seiger.

Law & Order airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on NBC, right before Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9 pm and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm.