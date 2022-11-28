Christie Brinkley Vows to “Push the Pecan Pie Away” in Funnel Neck Sweater

Supermodel Christie Brinkley continues to wow her fans on social media. When the 68-year-old former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and CoverGirl shared the beach photos below, she wrote: “Thankful, grateful, and just plain full ‼️🍞🧇🥧🥮😋 But after today I’m pushing the pecan pie away and getting back to healthy eating because I just feel better when I fuel up properly!”

Brinkley’s Instagram followers are loving her healthy attitude, as one fan replied: “

Thankful, gratitude gratitude is the best diet of them all ❤️ Your zest for life and being grateful for all you have is truly special.”

More than one fan complimented Brinkley on the “gorgeous” sweater she’s wearing as the sun sets. Designer Nili Lotan is behind the Hester cashmere knit sweater which is decorated with nautical stripes and detailed with a funnel neck and half-zip front.

Brinkley looks great in every kind of pattern including the fit and fabulous red and black buffalo plaid coat above.