Chelsea Peretti Falls For This Guy’s Hard Costco Flex with Blonde, “Wow”

Comedian, actress, director, writer and voice of Suki in Sing 2, Chelsea Peretti knows a strong flex when she sees one. Hey, besides her own sinew, Peretti also half a decade flexing on Brooklyn Nine-Nine with a whole raft of scene-stealing comedy killers.

Not to mention genuine flexer Terry Crews, who even in Hollywood hardly has a flexing rival…

So it’s high praise when Chelsea Peretti falls for your flex, as she did when she retweeted this sweet and funny moment originally shared by Dudes Posting Their W’s, a funny compendium of triumphant male moments — albeit of varying levels.

The flex below, simply captioned “what a flex” features a young man in a crowded arena muscling up with his Costco card and eliciting a “wow” from the blonde he’s flexing for.

The Dudes describe their content as “ironically funny and wholesome.” Chelsea Peretti approves.

What a flex pic.twitter.com/28No0tprrC — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) November 12, 2022

The site is filled with amusing content, with this chip-eating new car guy a typical entry:

What a flex pic.twitter.com/28No0tprrC — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) November 12, 2022

Peretti is quick to celebrate moves like the dude flex above. But there are other contemporary accomplishments she’s less sure are worth commendation, like this robot who can “chase you in the dark.”

“Oh great,” writes Peretti, “let’s celebrate.”

great lets celebrate https://t.co/HSoieh45f8 — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) November 12, 2022

Peretti’s worldview tends to produce comedy with staying power. Her 2014 Netflix special One of The Greats is still popular on the streamer, finding new viewers all the time. It was as recently as this year named one of the Top 25 Stand-Up Comedy Specials on Netlfix Now by the culture purveyor Uproxx.