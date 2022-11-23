Chelsea Handler Laughs At “MAGA Moron” Lauren Boebert, Thomas Jefferson

Comedian Chelsea Handler turned derision into laughter as she skewered congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado for comments she made in the video below.

Besides objecting to Boebert’s questionable constitutional interpretations, Handler laughed at the idea that the Founding Fathers would give any weight to Boebert’s ideas. Boebert is a woman, Handler reminds, a second- or third-class societal status at the time the Constitution was drafted.

Handler calls Boebert one of the biggest “MAGA morons” and proceeds to cast some sharply worded doubt on whether Boebert’s “buddy” Thomas Jefferson would really have the congresswoman’s back on the whole church and state thing.

The reason God gave us the Internet,… was so this video could be retweeted until everyone in America has seen it at least once:pic.twitter.com/uJJGTwP8MH — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) November 22, 2022

In the clip, Boebert clearly demonstrates an unusual, at the very least, interpretation of the contents of the Constitution, saying that “the Church is supposed to direct government. The government is not supposed to direct the church.”

(Note: For a fact-rich read on the Founding Fathers and the legal underpinnings of Church and State issue in American politics, check out the widely praised scholar Martha Nussbaum‘s Liberty of Conscience: In Defense of America’s Tradition of Religious Liberty.)

Fans are sharing Handler’s skewering widely, with many apparently agreeing that Boebert may not be a qualified constitutional scholar. “Thank you for making me laugh so hard this morning. I needed it,” reads one comment, though many others sound less cheerful about the state of affairs.

Thomas Jefferson, Handler added, was part of a group of men who thought their “wives were property,” which understandably may make him a hero hard to admire today. Handler doesn’t even mention that Jefferson’s wife wasn’t his only human property.