Chelsea Handler Laughs At Herschel Walker, Taunts QAnon “Nothing Has Happened”

Comic Chelsea Handler continues to take comedic aim at any target that exposes itself — and these days she doesn’t have to look very far. America is swimming in MAGA and QAnon waters and, with JFK still dead, Handler sees opportunity for laughter everywhere.

A post midterm tweet today shows Handler lighting up Georgia Senate candidate and MAGA hero Herschel Walker — whose own midterm isn’t over (runoff scheduled) — and the Qanon theorists who keep suggesting things akin to, in Handler’s mind, saying the moon is made of cheese.

If you’re MAGA, when are you going to realize that nothing QANON has predicted has happened. Trump is a 3x loser, JFK is still dead, and no one has found any pedophiles running a pizza parlor. Oh, and the sky is blue. Good luck with that hamburger, Herschel Walker. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 12, 2022

Contradiction is Handler’s metier — she makes a living being acute and acerbic in pointing out just what doesn’t add up.

A 1981 paper by Catherine Johnson at Iowa University sums up the comedic formula that fuels Chandler’s method. Johnson writes: “Ideology is said to hide contradiction; comedy is thought to be funny because it shows contradiction.” Pointing out the contradictions hidden in ideology has been pretty good business for Handler.

Handler recently discussed the “real power” she derives from not reacting to things, having learned from therapy that she doesn’t need to react to everything. (see below) But she is apparently still unwilling to concede the the sky is red — and reactions ensue.

Handler is currently on tour and hits Florida next week for shows in Tampa, Fort Myers, Daytona and Hollywood. Florida was the only state in the union that saw a legit red wave hit during the midterms. If Handler sells out, that’s an indication that it may be more closely contested than it seems.