Cavs Darius Garland “Knows He’s Cold” Says NBA Legend Jamal Crawford, But No “Agenda”

With Donovan Mitchell moved to Cleveland and evidently loving every minute of it, the former Jazz high-flyer is getting big attention around the NBA for his big ups and winning ways. But Mitchell, as Cavs fans know, isn’t the primary reason the 6-1 Cavaliers are off to such a great start.

The key to the team is that there is no primary reason. Instead this is a true team, and that spirit is embodied by the ultra talented “pure hooper” Darius Garland, who just returned to the already formidable Cavs lineup after missing five games to start the season.

Garland, the #5 pick in the 2019 draft out of Vanderbilt, makes Mitchell better and vice-versa. And together they make the Cavaliers contenders again — for the first time since LeBron James played in his home territory and brought an NBA title to The Land in 2016.

He sure does know he’s cold. And plays without an agenda.. https://t.co/Y573RNavJd — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 3, 2022

Retired veteran and multiple winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award Jamal Crawford — known for his hot crossover and stone cold shooting in the clutch — just plain reveres Garland’s game, which is so in the flow it appears nearly effortless.

Crawford took a look at the minute of Garland game highlights above and articulated perfectly the two most important aspects of Garland’s effect. “He sure does know he’s cold,” Crawford writes, “And plays without an agenda.”