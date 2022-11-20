Cardi B Mixes Hot Creamy Drink With 5-Inch Pink Nails, “Just Naturally Funny”

Cardi B is a rapper and a fashion icon, but the woman is also a pure comedian with the beautiful timing of a Chris Rock or a Kristen Wiig. Nothing she can’t do, it seems, and that includes a little TikTok drink prep, making a hot cocoa with Bailey’s and mint whipped cream — and taking one very memorable, luxurious sip.

Cardi B oozes charm as she turns the camera off and on to prep for the next ingredient, and her 5-inch pink fingernails are comic, glamorous, and mesmerizing even as they add a challenging degree of difficulty to the proceedings. “[I] thought you was about to stir it with your nail,” wrote one fan.

“This felt sensual,” wrote another fan in the comments.

Cardi B gives her fans choices, too, like all the most successful celebs do. “Microwave for extra coziness,” she says of the milk she heats, “But if you want it cold you could.”

Now that’s an exercise in inclusion and respect on a tiny scale, but it works. You do you, it says to fans, and one starts to notice that all the biggest stars in today’s social media-driven world incorporate that same mantra into their offering.

With Cardi B, fans like the whole package she puts together — the glamour and the comedy. While one extols “that hair” and “you’re so pretty,” another vouches for the other side of this twisty talent: “Lmfaooo u just naturally funny.”