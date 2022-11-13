Cara Delevingne Enters Sex Lab, “Had A Lot of Internalized Homophobia and Shame”

When not modeling for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie show (below) or playing Alice Banks in the hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building with Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, actress Cara Delevingne (Paper Towns, Suicide Squad) is promoting her new BBC Three series Planet Sex.

As seen in the Plant Sex trailer below, the LGBTQ+ icon says: “there’s so much to know about the world of sex and I want answers.” Cara travels the world (New York, London, Tokyo, Beirut) and asks a lot of questions. In one episode she enters a “sex lab” where patients are instructed to pleasure themselves.

In the trailer (at the 35-second mark), Cara reveals: “In my own life, I’ve definitely had a lot of internalized homophobia and shame.”

Get ready to see more of Cara Delevingne: she’s been tapped to star in the upcoming film Punk with Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly). It’s about “a man’s road trip across North America with a group of free-spirited runaways turns out to be more complicated than he expected.” Punk is written and will be directed by Richard Hughes (The Enforcer).