Calista Flockhart Ignites ‘Feud’ as Jackie O’s Jealous Sister

While Hollywood movie star Harrison Ford is promoting his role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series, 1923, with Helen Mirren (photo below), Ford’s real-life wife, actress Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal, Supergirl) is filming Season 2 of Feud. She plays Jackie Kennedy Onassis‘s younger sister, Lee Radziwill.

The new eight-part season of Feud is adapted from Laurence Leamer’s book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.

In the photo below is Lee Radziwill in the white pants and her sister Jackie in sunglasses and long skirt.

As noted in Lerner’s book, Capote revealed secrets told to him by his friends, New York socialites (whom he referred to as “swans”) including Radziwill, who confessed to Capote of being jealous of her sister, First Lady Kennedy. (To make matters worse: Radziwill dated Onassis before he fell head-over-heels for and married Radziwill’s widowed sister.)

After marrying Polish Prince Stanisław Albrecht Radziwiłł, Lee Bouvier became a princess. (Her late son Anthony Radziwill married future Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill.) Carole talks about her personal life including her close relationship with her late cousin John Kennedy, Jr., in the interview below.

Season 2 of Feud is a star-studded event featuring Tom Hollander as Capote; Molly Ringwald as Johnny Carson’s second wife, Joanne Carson, and Demi Moore as showgirl-turned-socialite and accused husband killer Ann Woodward, among others.