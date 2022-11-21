Brooke Shields Rocks Dirty Overalls as Mechanic in ‘Holiday Harmony’

Before telling the world that nothing comes between her and her Calvins, young professional model Brooke Shields launched her career as an actress. She’s known for her roles in films including Pretty Baby, The Blue Lagoon, and in TV shows including Suddenly Susan.

Now the 57-year-old star is promoting her new film on HBOMax, Holiday Harmony. It’s about a young singer/songwriter Gail Travers (Annelise Cepero, West Side Story) who embarks on a cross-country trip to perform at the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve show in Los Angeles.

As seen in the sneak peek video above, while driving across the state of Oklahoma, Gail hits an alpaca. The animal survives but her VW bus needs a mechanic. At the scene of the accident Gail meets a local named Van Crawford (Shields), who runs a family garage, Von’s. At the garage, Gail meets Von’s handsome son, mechanic Jeremy (Jeremy Sumpter). In order to play for the repairs, Gail agrees to direct the Harmony Springs Middle School’s Christmas Eve musical performance.

To promote the film, Shields is rocking a gorgeous red jumpsuit (see photos above). She always looks glamorous, even when running errands in her native New York (see below).

Get ready to see more of Shields: she’s set to film the comedy film Quarter with Oscar Award nominee Eric Roberts (Julia Roberts‘ brother, Emma Roberts‘ father) and Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), who plays the protagonist, a young woman who struggles with everyday life and the ups and downs of her blood sugar levels. Shields and Roberts play doctors. That’s Bassinger below in a Diabetes Awareness campaign.

Holiday Harmony will be released on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022.