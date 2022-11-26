Hollywood star Brittany Snow is known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect movies (Chloe), Hairspray (Amber), and in TV series including American Dreams (Meg), among many others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Snow is turning heads on the red carpet. For the GQ Man of the Year event, Snow sizzled in a stunning strapless black gown by design house Solace London. That dress with the boned bodice, plunging neckline and high back list is called the Audrey dress.

When Snow’s fans and famous friends saw the photos, they dropped dozens of fire emojis. More than one were reminded of the sexy cartoon movie character Jessica Rabbit in the 1998 cult classic movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit? with the late great Bob Hoskins (see below).

Snow’s Pitch Perfect co-star Elizabeth Banks replied: “RED HAIR gah gagging.”

Get ready to see more of Snow: she’s scheduled to film two new movies. In the drama Stripped, Snow plays a high priced escort who leads a married man down a dark path of deception and murder. The other is thriller titled Big Nickel: it’s about an army recruiter who faces a soldier who returns from a tour with an axe to grind.