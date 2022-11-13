Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Brie Larson Flaunts ‘Unconventional Workout’ In Checkered Sports Bra and Leggings

by in Culture | November 13, 2022

Brie Larson

Brie Larson, Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When not playing superhero Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers) on the big screen, Hollywood movie star Brie Larson is often working out. She captioned the photos below, ‘Hey, Siri – play ‘Push it’ by Salt-N-Pepa.”

When the 33-year-old Oscar Award winner shared another workout video below, of her in a checkered sports bra and matching leggings, she wrote: “My #AntiHero trait? Refusing conventional workouts,” and tagged Taylor Swift. The song used for the video is Swift’s new hit song, Anti-Hero.

Get ready to see more of Larson: She will appear next on the big screen in the highly-anticipated Fast X with Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, and Charlize Theron, among others.

The Fast & Furious sequel will be released in the theaters on May 19, 2023. The Marvels — with Teyonah Parris and Samuel L. Jackson is scheduled for a July 28, 2023 release.

Brie also stars in the upcoming Apple+ series Lessons in Chemistry. It’s set in the early 1960s: she plays a female scientist who is forced to put her career on hold when she becomes pregnant. See photos below.

