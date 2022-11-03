Bradley Beal, Tyrese Maxey Duel Delivers As Promised — 61 Points, 60% Shooting

On Halloween night the Philadelphia 76ers got the better of the Washington Wizards, while 21-year-old Tyrese Maxey put up more points (28) than veteran All-Star Bradley Beal (20), the Wizards go-to guy. Beal added 6 assists and 5 rebounds to his 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to fend off Maxey and the SIxers.

On Wednesday the two dynamic scoring guards met again in a much-anticipated rematch. This time Beal’s Wizards emerged victorious 121-118, but not before both Beal and Maxey had delivered on all the promise of this growing rivalry.

Beal scored 29 points in the win, but even more impressive was his efficiency as he shot 11-of-17 from the field for a 65% rate. Beal also chipped in five assists on the way to the all important “W”.

He couldn’t be stopped, leading one Sixers fan to question the matchups and Coach Doc Rivers: “Any reason we didn’t use Matisse to slow down Beal??? Cuz we literally let him destroy us.. Cmon Doc….”

Maxey, playing without first option Joel Embiid who did not dress for the game, also lit up the scoreboard, even if the Sixers couldn’t close the deal. Shooting 55% from the field, Maxey again outscored Beal, notching 32 points to lead all scorers.