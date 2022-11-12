‘Batwoman’ Villain Falls for Prince Charming in ‘The Royal Nanny’ Hallmark Christmas Movie

The Nanny was a popular sitcom starring Fran Drescher. She played cosmetics saleswoman Fran Fine from Queens who unexpectedly became the nanny for wealthy British widower Mr. Sheffield, a Broadway producer who lived in a swanky townhouse in Manhattan with his three children.

The new Hallmark Channel ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movie The Royal Nanny has little in common with the Emmy Award winning sitcom.

The protagonist in The Royal Nanny is British M15 agent Claire (Rachel Skarsten) who goes uncover as the royal nanny. She unexpectedly falls for the charms of Prince Colin (Dan Jeannotte) while trying to keep the family safe at Christmas.

Filming The Royal Nanny was a reunion for Skarsten and Jeannotte, who both starred in Reign.

Rachel Skarsten is well-known for her role as Kate Kane’s (originally played by Ruby Rose) fraternal twin sister Beth Kane (aka psychotic serial killer Alice, Red Alice) in the CW television series Batwoman.

The Royal Nanny premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 12 at 8 pm ET.