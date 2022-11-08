‘Bad Sisters’ Star Eve Hewson Reveals “Angels” Who Perfect Her Hair And Face

Bad Sisters just got renewed for season 2, which is no surprise for a series that has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes viewer rating. TV execs have it easier these days, in some ways — they just have to look online and see if people love their show!

Of course, after the first ten episodes, the success metric for season 2 of the Apple TV+ fan fave will be to get more people to watch it.

Bad Sisters — which follows five murderous sisters trying to exact revenge on an abusive husband — stars series co-creator Sharon Horgan along with Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.

The cast drives the drama, as the actors are each remarkably adept at drawing the camera and viewer in. Henson — who is at times mesmerizing — was kind enough to tell her fans recently that there is plenty of makeup magic, not just pure allure, at work in how she commands the screen.

“Thank you to the angels of my hair and face @babskymakeup @patrickwilson,” Hewson captioned the above portrait.

That’s Alex Babsky, the very busy makeup artist who gave Florence Pugh the “blood red lips” below:

Hewson’s hair “angel” is The Wall Group’s Patrick Wilson, who below reveals his own “favourite lewk I’ve ever created” — for Jodie Comer.

Horgan addressed the renewal in a statement, saying: ”The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

So do the viewers.