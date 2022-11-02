Aubrey Plaza Stuns In Red Hot Thigh-High Cutout Dress, “Satan’s Little Minx”

Hollywood movie star Aubrey Plaza knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. While promoting the new season of The White Lotus with creator Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge, as seen below, Plaza slayed in a red hot, thigh-high side slit dress with asymmetric choker strap and strapless neckline by MONOT.

When fellow actor Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black) saw the photo, she replied: “Satan’s little minx.“

aubrey plaza in the white lotus pic.twitter.com/OmkxYW5cYZ — aubrey plaza daily (@archiveplaza) October 31, 2022

Get ready to (literally) see more of Plaza: she wears several sexy ensembles on The White Lotus, which is set in Sicily, Italy, and is now streaming. Trailer below.

And when not filming The White Lotus, Plaza is promoting her best-selling Christmas Witch children’s books. As seen in the video below, she talks about her favorite scary witches “who eat children.” As one fan replied: “obsessed with the casual mention of the ‘powerful coven of 7.'”