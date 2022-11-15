Hollywood movie star Anya Taylor-Joy is known for her roles in movies including The Queen’s Gambit (Beth Harmon) and in series including Peaky Blinders (Gina Gray), among others.

Get ready to see more of the 26-year-old scarlet: she’s making her rounds on the TV talk shows (Good Morning America) to promote The Menu.

She plays the female protagonist, a young woman who goes to a remote restaurant with her boyfriend (Nicholas Hoult) to experience the elaborate menu of a celebrity chef (Ralph Fiennes). It’s a black comedy horror film executive produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The Menu will be released in theaters on Friday, November 18.

Fun fact: Taylor-Joy replaced actress Emma Stone who was originally cast for the role.

When not on a TV or movie set, Taylor-Joy is often modeling. As seen in the stunning off-the-shoulder red gown above with a horse. Swipe photo above to watch Eddie nuzzle Taylor-Joy.

She was posing for Harper’s Bazaar UK magazine with, in her words, “my co-star and new love Eddie the stallion.” The magazine named Taylor-Joy one of their “Women of the Year.”

Taylor-Joy is also promoting the recently released 1930s political comedy film Amsterdam, starring Chris Rock, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, among others. Taylor-Joy plays the sister-in-law of Robbie’s character.

Fans can hear Taylor-Joy next in the animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie: she provides the voice of Princess Peach with Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled for a April 7, 2023 release.