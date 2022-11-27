Ann-Margret, 81, Laughs at Grandma Rockette Role in ‘Holiday Spectacular’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movie A Holiday Spectacular is Maggie (Ginna Claire Mason). Set in 1958, the gorgeous blond heiress runs away from her wealthy family to follow her dreams. In New York City, Maggie hopes to dance live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

Mason plays the young version of Grandma Margaret who is portrayed by triple-threat Hollywood movie star Ann-Margret. While promoting the TV movie, Ann-Margret laughed about playing the grandma role.

The 81-year-old singer, dancer and actress is known for her roles in musical movies with Elvis Presley including Bye Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas, and in The Who‘s rock opera Tommy with Roger Daltrey, among others.

A Holiday Spectacular premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET.