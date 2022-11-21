Angie Harmon Stuns in Eclectic Butterfly Dress, “Hard to Forget”

Model/actress Angie Harmon is known for her roles on Law & Order (ADA Abby Carmichael) and Rizzoli & Isles (Jane Rizzoli), among others. When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented star spends time at home.

As seen in the video below, while waiting for her daughter Finley (see above) to return home for the holidays, Harmon chose to wear a colorful maxi dress with a white turtleneck, a leather belt and boots, and a wide-brimmed hat.

That “hard to forget” dress is by Pearl Pagoda and it’s called Papillion (butterfly). The designers describe it as an “incredibly flattering maxi dress” which features a nipped waist” and “a very flattering v neck.” That’s good to know because we can’t see those features on Harmon.

Harmon’s fans love the eclectic ensemble she’s put together. As one wrote; “Angie that dress is absolutely beautiful. I love the style, the colors and most of all how gorgeous you look in it. You ROCK lady.”

Above are some of Harmon’s “favorite looks.”