Angela Bassett Drips in Mesh Rhinestone Dress, Thanks Celeb Trainer

On the 9-1-1 episode ‘Red Flag,’ while the 118 respond to weirder- than-usual emergencies, Denny (Declan Pratt) asks Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) about his biological parents, and Bobby (Peter Krause) worries about his AA sponsor. If Bobby is worried, so is Athena (Angela Bassett, What’s Love Got to Do With It, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

When not filming her hit dramatic series 9-1-1, Bassett is often turning heads on the red carpet as seen above at the Governor’s Ball. When she shared the stunning photos above, of her rocking a see-thru dress draped in giant rhinestones, she gave credit to her glam squad including her personal trainer, Rob Thompson.

The designer of that mesh rhinestone white dress is Giambattista Valli, as seen below with Bassett and megastar singer Ciara, and with Bassett and Michaela Jaé.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on FOX, right before The Cleaning Lady at 9 pm.