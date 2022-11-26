Andrea Bocelli’s Gorgeous Young Wife, 38, Poses With Turkish Butcher

World-renowned Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is promoting his latest project, A Bocelli Family Christmas. As seen below, the musical event features the famous tenor singing Christmas songs with his adult son, Matteo Bocelli, 25, and his 10-year-old daughter, Virginia Bocelli.

A Bocelli Family Christmas premieres on YouTube on Sunday, December 4 at 12pm ET. The family album, A Family Christmas, which includes holiday classics including Do You Hear What I Hear? and Joy to the World and The First Noel, is out now.

Matteo’s mother is Bocelli’s first wife, Enrica Cenzatti (they divorced in 2002). Virginia’s mother is Andrea Bocelli’s wife of the past eight years, Veronica Berti, who is 26 years his junior at 38.

Veronica is also her husband’s manager and Vice-chair of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which empowers people “suffering from disease, poverty and social exclusion.”

Above and below are photos of Veronica (the tall brunette) with her and Andrea’s 10-year-old daughter, Virginia.

Veronica Berti also shares photos of people she meets while traveling around the world with her husband and family. Below is a photo of Berti with the famous Turkish butcher/chef Nusret Gökçe aka “Salt Bae” — he has close to 50 million followers on Instagram.

And in the video below with her husband Andrea, Veronica promotes Salt Bae‘s new restaurant in New York City.