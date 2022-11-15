Alison Brie Flaunts Abs at Steak House With Husband Dave Franco

Hollywood power couple Alison Brie (Community, Mad Men, GLOW) and her husband of five years, Dave Franco (21 Jump Street, Neighbors) are in New York City and they have photos to prove it.

As seen in the series above — swipe! — Brie and Franco visited Washington Square Park, had colorful pastries at La Cabra coffee shop, got dressed up for a steak dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib (see Brie’s ab-flashing halter cutout dress), had coffee at the Ludlow Hotel lobby, and caught Kate Nash’s new off-Broadway musical Only Gold at the MCC Theater.

It’s not the first time Brie has flashed those flat abs in public.

Get ready to see more of Brie and Franco: they’re working together on the upcoming Amazon Studios romantic comedy film Somebody I Used to Know. They wrote the script together; Franco directs.

Brie stars as the protagonist, a workaholic named Ally who, while visiting her hometown, reminisces with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Jay Ellis, Top Gun: Maverick), and questions everything about the choices she’s made and the person she’s become. Kiersey Clemons (Dope) also stars.

It’s not the first time Brie and Franco have worked together on a film. As seen above, from the set of the horror movie The Rental — Franco’s directorial debut.