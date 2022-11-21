When not on a Hollywood movie set or modeling for BFF fashion designer Christian Siriano (see below), actress Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) spends time with her family and their pets.

As seen and heard in the video below, Silverstone says she’s not eating a turkey this Thanksgiving and by doing so she’s taking a stand, on the side of making change. “I don’t want to contribute to climate change. I don’t want to hurt animals.”

She is advocating for farm sanctuaries especially those where you can cuddle and hold a turkey and “its little neck” and realize that “it’s not very different from holding your little dog.” Silverstone is also suggesting that people adopt turkeys rather than eating them.

Get ready to see more of Silverstone: she scheduled to appear next on the big screen in the action/thriller Reptile with Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake.