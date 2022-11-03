Alexandra Daddario Gets Photobombed by Shaq at Racetrack, “I Got Chills!”

Actress Alexandra Daddario is known for her roles on The White Lotus, Why Women Kill, Baywatch, and in the Percy Jackson movies, among others. Shaquille O’Neal is known as an NBA legend and as a prankster (Shaqtin’ a Fool).

When Daddario shared the photo above from a race track, she wrote: “The best photo bomb.” Both celebrities were at the track thanks to corporate sponsor Alfa Romero. Below is Daddario with F1 driver, Valtteri Bottas.

Get ready to see more of Daddario: she stars in the upcoming AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Daddario plays the protagonist, Rowan Fielding, a young neurosurgeon who discovers she comes from a long line of witches. “As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.” Harry Hamlin co-stars.

When fans watched the trailer below, many Anne Rice (Interview with a Vampire) fans chimed in with praise and excitement. As one wrote: “Huge fan of the books, I’m sooo excited about this! I got chills!”

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is set for a January 8, 2023 premiere on AMC.