76ers Tyrese Maxey Sees a Bradley Beal He Resembles in Wizards Rematch

On Halloween night against the Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal wasn’t quite as scary as he usually is. That is, for Beal, tallying a mere 20 points in 38 minutes (a strong performance for most NBA players) is sort of a mediocre night.

That’s obviously no knock on Beal — just the opposite. An elite NBA star who averaged 30+ ppg in two of the last three NBA seasons, Beal has set his own standard near the top of the heap.

But looking across the court on Thanksgiving the 29-year-old Beal could be forgiven if he thought he saw a ghost. The Ghost of Halloween Future, maybe? Because 21-year-old Tyrese Maxey was busy lighting up the Wizards for 28 points in the Sixers 118-111 Halloween victory.

Interestingly, Maxey, at 6’2″ just an inch shy of Beal, did his damage with the same kind of inside-outside-anywhere-I-want moves that Beal himself — a preternaturally gifted scorer — often performs. (Note: Beal added 6 assists and 5 boards, numbers Maxey didn’t reach.)

The 76ers and Wizards play in Philadelphia tonight at 7:30 ET. If you are looking to see two players who can score in a multitude of ways, the Beal-Maxey matchup is for you. Available on NBA League Pass.