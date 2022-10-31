Zion Williamson’s Coach Just Can’t Say Enough: “He Was Fantastic”

Zion Williamson returned to the enormously talented New Orleans Pelicans lineup after a two-game absence to dominate as New Orleans racked up an easy win (112-91) over the the LA Clippers, supposed NBA title contenders. Williamson had a casual 21 points and 12 rebounds, but it was his passing that stood out. Or was it his screens? Or…

With a healthy Williamson having access to his full engine and arsenal, he does so many different things it’s hard to say what he does best. And that is a very good situation for head coach Willie Green and the 4-2 Pelicans.

Green enumerated a nearly exhaustive list of what Williamson brings to the floor, saying: ““When he touches the ball, he makes the right play whether it’s to score for himself, finding his teammates or kicking it out, setting screens, continuing to move.” He concluded: “He was just fantastic.”

Another aspect of Williamson’s return that has to please Green is the brevity of his absence. If, when he gets hurt, Williamson can return after a couple of games that will be a new and welcome situation for Green, who coached the Pelicans without Williamson all last season.