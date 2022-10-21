Uma Thurman’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ Reunion With Samuel L. Jackson Backstage “So Damn Good”

Hollywood mega star Samuel L. Jackson stars in the Broadway production of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson with John David Washington and Danielle Brooks. The show is directed by Jackson’s wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Backstage at the Barrymore Theater, Samuel L. Jackson reunited with his longtime friend and Pulp Fiction co-star Uma Thurman. When Uma shared the photo below, she wrote: “SO DAMN GOOD! I’m going back again October 13th for opening night! Not to be missed!”

Get ready to see more of Uma and Samuel together: they will appear next on the big screen in the thrilling dark comedy, The Kill Room, and with Uma’s daughter, actress Maya Hawk.

The Killer Room is about “a hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld.”

Above: The Kill Room director Nicol Paone and Uma on set.