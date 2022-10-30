The Simpsons: Marge’s Resentment Takes Monstrous Form on Halloween

In the Season 33 episode of The Simpsons, ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXIII,’ according to FOX, “in a book-themed trilogy, Marge’s resentment takes monstrous form, Lisa tries to save the planet through an anime murder spree and in a segment that breaks Matt Groening’s biggest rule: Homer learns he’s not the man he thought he was.”

Above and below: “Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII” episode of THE SIMPSONS (Fox/20th Television)

Below is a scene from the ‘Treehouse of Horror III’ episode from Season 4. According to The Simpsons Instagram account the scene used repeated animation to add time. “Spooky!”

