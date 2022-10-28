The Rock Gets Emotional With Young Woman Who Lost Her Grandmother

Dwayne Johnson is in the middle of Black Adam promotional madness. It’s what he calls “complete chaos and high energy” as he moves through throngs of fans day after day, working to bring his great anti-hero vision to life, to lend his Black Adam character some of The Rock‘s fame and charm.

It’s working, though Johnson, it seems, will always remain bigger than his characters. Because as a creative invention, The Rock can hardly be bested, even by the imaginative stars of the DC Universe.

Johnson recently shared one of those moments from his tour that his unique persona tends to invoke. Here he takes time out to comfort a young woman who had recently lost her grandmother.

Who was the Grandmother’s favorite? The Rock was, of course, and it meant a lot to the young woman share that information with him directly. The great thing? It meant a lot to Johnson too, who shared the moment with fans, calling it a “very emotional and beautiful interaction I was blessed to have with this lovely girl.”

For all the chaos, The Rock knows when to enjoy himself on tour. And, importantly, how to let the people enjoy his presence.