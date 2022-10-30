On The Great North Halloween episode ‘Blood Actually Adventure,’ Honeybee’s plans to fly home to Fresno for her favorite holiday, Halloween, get ruined by a storm.

Instead, she brings her family traditions to Lone Moose but faces a series of terrifying surprises — including a visit from the Grim Reaper aka Death — in the small Alaskan fishing town.

Above and below: THE GREAT NORTH “Blood Actually Adventure” episode (20th Television/FOX)

Honeybee is voiced by Dulcé Sloan. Fun fact: On-camera, the standup comedian played the protagonist Anna’s (Malin Akerman) best friend, police officer Charleen in the 2020 comedy film Chick Fight with Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin.

Get ready to see more of Sloan: she’ll voice a character on the upcoming animated series Jodie with Tracee Ellis Ross. It’s a spinoff of MTV’s animated series Daria.

The Great North airs Sundays at 8:30 pm ET on FOX, right after The Simpsons at 9 pm and right before Bob’s Burgers at 9 pm.