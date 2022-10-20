Taylor Swift Says “Self-Loathing” Is Her Inspiration, But Not Good For Sleep

Taylor Swift sure doesn’t seem like she spends a lot of time in the self-loathing department. But that just proves you can’t judge a book by its cover. Or a musician by her songs.

Swift has spent plenty of time with her guitar castigating others — record companies, exes, you know, the bad guys. But in preparation for her new album drop (MIDNIGHTS), Swift also drops the news that “self-loathing” keeps her up at night. Fortunately, self-loathing good for creativity — it helped inspire the making of the record — but bad for sleep, evidently.

Now if you can ignore the enchanting wink-wink sort of smile Swift employs to deliver the news, then you might believe she burns the midnight oil ripping into herself for her shortcomings. She is human after all, even if her prodigious output seems superhuman at times.

What do you think? Is her self-loathing maybe of a different quality than that the rest of us experience?

Anyway we’re back on the regular Swift train with the second of five things that keeps her up at night. It’s “dreams of revenge” — now that’s been an inspiration for plenty of Swift songs. Lana Del Rey is on the album too. Now we know Lana burns the self-recriminating midnight oil too sometimes. And she emerges in the morning light — that’s the ultimate talent, really.