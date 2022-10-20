Sunny Hostin Turns Heads at NYC Restaurant With YSL Shopping Bag, “Most Elegant”

Daytime talk show The View is celebrating the birthday of its co-host Sunny Hostin. On October 20, the ABC News Senior Legal Correspondent turns 53.

The day before her birthday, Sunny lunched at the famous New York City restaurant Cafe Fiorello with her friend and decorator/designer Francesco Bilotto. She turned heads at the door carrying a $4400 YSL Icare Maxi Shopping Bag in Quilted Lambskin.”

Swipe the photo above to see Sunny being serenaded by the waiters and how she “blows out the candle” without blowing out the candle. As Francesco says, “That’s the most elegant way I’ve ever seen someone blow out a candle.”

Zoe Kravitz has been spotted with the YSL bag, too.

More than one fan replied that they wouldn’t mind owning that bag and told Sunny: “When you are tired of that YSL bag, I will be glad to take it off your hands. Lol. Beautiful!”

Check out Sunny’s bag collection at home, below.

The View airs every weekday on ABC at 11 am ET.