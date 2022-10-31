Stephen King Says Twitter “Should Pay Me” on Halloween

On Halloween morning, world-famous horror novelist Stephen King learned about the rumor of Twitter (under new owner Elon Musk) charging verified accounts $20 per month to keep their blue check status.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

King — who has amassed a following of 6.8 million on Twitter — wrote: “Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.“

A den of thieves. https://t.co/ptLRGNCKMv — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 27, 2022

King is not generally a fan of oil companies (Shell), particularly those that are reporting staggeringly high profits ($9.5 billion in Q3 2022, compared to $4.1 billion in Q3 2021) while everyday tax-paying Americans have been paying $4 or $5 a gallon at the pumps. The day before Halloween, as seen above, King called Shell Oil Company “a den of thieves.”

Above is King reading from his new novel, Fairy Tale. It’s about “about a seventeen-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war, and the stakes could not be higher—for that world or ours.”