Snoop Dogg Shares Wild Boosie ‘Where’s MJ?’ Trailer, Dropping Christmas Day

Snoop Dogg is working his social media magic for Boosie and Where’s MJ?, sharing the wild, frenetic, funny trailer for the film with his 77 million followers on Instagram.

“Where’s MJ? Droppin CHRISTMAS DAY ON BOOSIEMOVIE.COM,” is the caption. And it lists the stars too, including Desi Banks, Flavor Flav, and Mario The Entertainer.

The channel — BOOSIEMOVIE.COM — is the owned-and-operated platform for Boosie Badazz, the rapper and filmmaker formerly known as Lil Boosie. (The film Lil Boosie, Webbie & Trill Fam – Ghetto Stories: The Movie wins high marks from viewers at Amazon.)

Other stars of Where’s MJ? include comedian and TikTok star Rob Kazi, who mentions Snoop Dogg in this clip: