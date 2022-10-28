Shemar Moore Laughed at While Jogging In Thailand, “I Ain’t From Here!”

On the S.W.A.T. episode ‘Maniak,’ when not trying to track down a convicted killer who broke out of prison and protect the people on his hit list, Hondo (Shemar Moore) unexpectedly crosses paths with a former flame.

It’s been an exciting time for the cast of S.W.A.T. as they’ve been traveling around the world, pretending to chase down bad guys in cities including Mexico City (above), Tokyo, and Bangkok.

As seen and heard in the video above, while on The Talk, Moore told the story of how while jogging in a park in Thailand when he was startled by a lizard. He says he cried out, “I’m not from here!” and saw a “little Thai lady laughing” at him.

